Formulating a targeted subsidy mechanism ‘complex’, but gov’t working on it as fast as possible – Anwar

The government is still in the midst of formulating its proposed targeted subsidy mechanism, and it may be a while before anything is announced. According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, this was because coming up with the mechanism is a complex undertaking and that its implementation would be no walk in the park, as The Star reports.
He added that while various mechanisms were being explored, nothing concrete has yet come about. “There is a team working on it now and there have been some proposals. But we are not too convinced in terms of its effectiveness after the implementation because it is very complex,” he said.
“With electricity, you can identify the house or factory, so it is okay. For diesel, sometimes it is the driver driving, or sometimes they use different cars by changing to small cars or big (expensive) cars,” he added.
Given the complexity of the undertaking, Anwar said he did not want to make any promises as to when the targeted subsidies would be announced, but added that the government was working on it as fast as possible. “It is it is not a simple thing. If the mechanism is ready, the government is willing to roll it out tomorrow,” he explained. It has been previously reported that targeted fuel subsidies would begin with diesel from next year.
Getting the parameters right to ensure that the subsidies are delivered to the right parties is paramount, he said. “A targeted subsidy means it is for the people who need it, not for the very rich. For example, subsidies for the haj and electricity benefit even the rich, when they should ideally go to the deserving lot,” he said last week.
Last month, deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan had said the implementation framework for targeted subsidies was currently 75% complete, and that there were just a few issues left to be resolved, one of which is the method of implementation.
Comments
Anwar menang rakyat senang!
Tax the rich, help the poor
Refer my name
Until today people are still awaiting for some fantasy calculations of how does T20 consume the bulk of petrol subsidy ??? Can they split their hands and bodies to drive their many newer less fuel consumption cars while this group usually have the least children too.
it’s sure expensive to implement than subsidy saving receiving.
is USA/Singapore/Japanese implementing this idea.
Flat rate is the cheapest way to manage, as a whole picture.
in this digitalized world, tax saving receiving are them able to help B40? I feels it will be paying those Crony Management and Server!
Yeah, please government, subsidize for 2.0L and below for poor as B40 and middle as M40 and don’t tax the rich. Even those T20 drove 2.0L and below, should be given the tax and not be subsidized.
Read my corrected below. My comment above got few errors on the last part of first sentence
Read my corrected below. Got few errors for nearly end of first sentence for my comment above
Yeah, please government, subsidize for 2.0L and below for poor as B40 and middle as M40 and don’t tax for poor and middle. Even those rich as T20 drove 2.0L and below, should be given the tax and not be subsidized.
Just remove the subsidy and channel all the savings to improve public transport. This way, the jam will reduce and public transport will have better ridership. No need to build unnecessary hihgways which only benefit certain ctonies. Do not overthink and come up with a bigger problem. Subsidy mentality have to be stopped for good..
Petrol consumption is based on amount of distance travel daily. Not numbers of car own . After all can only drive one at a time . Family with one car but having 4 school going children may have make few trips versus a T20 with 2 cars and 2 child with lesser trips .
You give so much benefits to the B40 not that they will vote for you. They are only interested in EPF withdrawal.
Better focus on the T60. At least they voted for you, paid taxes and contributed to the nation.
Petrol guzzling vehicle should be given lesser subsidy than more fuel efficient one . Higher consumption mean benefits more subsidy.
T20 (those hardworking professionals, leaders at their own fields etc) the group that got taxed the most and yet received the least. These targeted subsidy policies will further drive them away from this country and worsen the brain drain. SMH.
if able implement, should have done months ago. no point dragging. Obvious cannot be done. The worse will come if wrong implementation wrong place wrong time. next election.. done.. gone case…