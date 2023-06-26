Chery to have 31 dealerships at launch, including in East Malaysia – more outlets opening by end-2023

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 26 June 2023 3:13 pm / 2 comments

By now, you must already be aware that Chery is back in Malaysia and its launch models – the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro – are good looking modern SUVs that are galaxies apart from the Cherys that we used to know, if you knew about the brand’s first coming in the first place.

Last week, Chery Malaysia announced that the brand’s official launch, which will also see the debut of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, will happen on July 6. If you live in PJ/Damansara, you might have also seen the returning brand’s ads on big LED billboards, such as the one on the Sprint Highway between Phileo and TTDI.

Chery’s return to Malaysia is unusual in many ways. CKD local assembly from the start is one. Even well-established brands often kick-off sales with CBU imports before phasing CKD models in. Seems like the Wuhu-based carmaker likes to start things with a bang, as there will be 31 dealers at launch.

That’s a staggering number of dealerships for a new brand at launch, and probably unprecedented in the Malaysian auto market, based on our memory. At today’s media preview session, Chery Malaysia’s country head Leo Chen told us that the total number includes dealers in East Malaysia. Needless to say, all major cities in Peninsular Malaysia are covered, and then some.

As if that’s not surprising enough, Chen said that more dealerships will be opening by the end of the year. Forty dealerships for a new Chinese brand going up against entrenched incumbents such as Honda and Toyota has to be proof that the OEM is very serious and the products are convincing – after all, dealers are putting down their own money now for future returns.

Japanese brands aside, Chery must also be confident in taking on Proton, which paved the way for Chinese SUVs with its X series. The funky Omoda 5 is a 1.5T B-segment SUV going up against the Proton X50, Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross; while the Tiggo 8 Pro is a 2.0T three-row SUV rivalling the likes of Proton’s X90, Mazda’s CX-8 and the just-launched Toyota Innova Zenix. How does 250 hp, 390 Nm and a Mercedes-inspired interior sound to you?

Check out our comprehensive videos and galleries of the Malaysian-spec Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. The one thing that is yet to be revealed is price. We’re expecting the Omoda 5’s RRP to slot between the X50 Flagship (RM113,300) and HR-V Turbo V (RM134,800), perhaps closer to the Proton. And how about RM165k for the Tiggo 8 Pro? What do you think of the two SUVs at these prices? Not long now.





GALLERY: 2023 Chery Omoda 5 in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Malaysia