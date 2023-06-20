Chery Omoda 5, Tiggo 8 Pro Malaysia launch on July 6

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 June 2023 10:42 am / 6 comments

We’ve talked about the brand’s return, showed you the cars from China and detailed the two local launch models – now, finally, Chery’s brand launch is a go, and the chosen date is July 6. “Block your calendars on 6 July 2023 and witness our momentous brand launch! The Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro will be taking centre stage,” Chery Malaysia said on its Facebook page.

Here’s a recap of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, starting with the smaller and funkier one. The Omoda 5 is a B-segment SUV that’s taking aim at the Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross and Proton X50. No small CBU batch to ‘test the waters’ but its CKD local assembly at Inokom in Kulim right from the start – Chery is serious about its return and has made Malaysia its right-hand drive R&D and production hub.

Behind the Omoda 5’s wide, studded nose is an 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 154 hp and 230 Nm of torque, hence the 230T badge. Drive goes to the front wheels via a CVT with nine virtual ratios. Chery’s in-house engines will get a 10-year/1 million km warranty in Malaysia, which should put to bed any reliability concerns.

Chery is perhaps the most international-minded Chinese OEM, and the Omoda 5 gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless too, and your phone rests on an angle for easy viewing. Speaking of phones, there’s also wireless charging. Also included are a sunroof (manual sunshade) and an eight-speaker Sony sound system. And how about double-glazed windows to boost NVH? It’s also a better right-hand drive conversion effort than Geely-Proton. Full walk-around video here.

How much? We’re expecting the Omoda 5’s price to slot between the X50 Flagship (RM113,300) and HR-V Turbo V (RM134,800); perhaps closer to the Proton. We’ll see.

The Tiggo 8 Pro we’re getting is the latest improved version of the SUV, which is badged Tiggo 8 Pro Max in China. They’ve decided to drop the ‘Max’ suffix in Malaysia to simplify things – it’s the only Tiggo 8 we’re going to get anyway. Like the Omoda 5, the three-row, seven-seat D-segment SUV is CKD locally assembled in Kedah.

Under the hood is a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 250 hp and 390 Nm of torque. Power from the GDI engine goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and there are three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

By the way, today’s Tiggo 8 Pro differs from the one that was previewed in Malaysia last year. The SUV gets an updated look that features a new “galaxy” grille and the rear end sports a full-width LED bar and fancy T-shaped third brake lights. The wheels are now 19-inch items, an inch up, wrapped with 235/50R19 tyres.

It’s nicer outside now, but it’s inside that the updated Tiggo 8 Pro shines. The big SUV gets a contemporary and horizontal dash design featuring must-haves such as conjoined screens (24.6 inches in total, Chery says), inline AC vents and a high centre console. It’s all much neater now, and there are places where you’ll find Mercedes-esque details – think switches, open-pore wood trim and Burmester-styled speaker grilles.

The steering wheel is also new, with Chery spelled out instead of the logo. Speaking of logos, there are Tiggo emblems on the side of the central screen and the rear AC vent area. Kit wise, the airbag count maxes out at nine now, and there are a total of eight Sony speakers.

As for the rest of the kit, the list includes an electronic parking brake with auto hold, automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, welcome lights and multi-colour ambient lighting, electric front seats with ventilation/heating, driver’s seat memory, dual-zone auto air con with rear vents, powered tailgate, electronic panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

Full ADAS suite too, of course. By the way, the camera system isn’t advertised as 360 degrees but 540. Before you scratch your head, the extra degrees are contributed by the underfloor camera. How much for all these kit on a Proton X90 and Mazda CX-8 rival? How about around RM165k? Before you answer, check out our full walk-around video.

Not long now, just a little more than two weeks more for the official brand debut of Chery and its two launch models – the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. More are coming, including CKD plug-in hybrids and CBU full EVs.

GALLERY: 2023 Chery Omoda 5 in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Malaysia