Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV launched in Singapore – RM896k including COE for 77.4 kWh battery, dual-motor AWD

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 6 July 2023 5:37 pm / 2 comments

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 fully electric vehicle has been launched in Singapore, priced at S$259,888 (RM896,255) including COE, according to SG Car Mart. The Ioniq 6 is the second E-GMP platform-based EV from Hyundai to go on sale in the city-state, following the Ioniq 5 that went on sale in the market at the beginning of this year.

The Ioniq 6 packs a 77.4 kWh battery that gives the car a claimed range of 614 km, thanks to its drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd according to the manufacturer, which was alluded to in the latest round of teasers by Hyundai Malaysia.

Powertrain for the Ioniq 6 is a dual-motor AWD configuration that makes 320 PS and 605 Nm of torque, which propels the streamliner EV from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. For comparison, the similarly configured but marginally less powerful (305 PS/605 Nm) Ioniq 5 does the same run in 5.2 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

The E-GMP platform that underpins the Ioniq 6 employs an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, which allows for a 10-80% recharge in 18 minutes; this also permits 400-volt charging. The electrical architecture also allows the Ioniq 6 to serve as an electricity source through its V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability.

Measuring 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, the Ioniq 6 maximises legroom and overall spaciousness through the use of a flat floor.

Prices for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 in Malaysia will certainly be different, especially given the current tax exemptions for electric vehicles sold in the country. While the Ioniq 5 in Malaysia currently starts from RM207,808 for the Lite 58 kWh variant, how much might the Ioniq 6 be in our market?

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show