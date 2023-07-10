2023 Mitsubishi Triton to feature all-new ladder-frame chassis, 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine – July 26 debut

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2023 2:55 pm / 0 comments

Ahead of the debut of the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton on July 26 in Thailand, the Japanese carmaker has provided more details of its upcoming pick-up truck. Previously, the company teased the design of the Triton, which was previewed by the XRT Concept earlier in March this year.

According to Mitsubishi, the latest Triton is built on a ladder frame with double wishbone front suspension and leaf springs at the rear. This setup is also used for the previous Triton, but the carmaker is not willing to disclose what has been changed aside from saying the chassis is “newly developed” and the suspension is “newly designed.”

It has been rumoured the Triton’s ladder-frame chassis will be shared with the Nissan Navara, albeit significantly updated by Mitsubishi to suit its purposes. On the XRT Concept, which previews the all-new Triton, the window line appears to be similar to the Navara and the previously-characteristic J-line separating the cabin and cargo sections is lacking. One advantage of the new platform is wheelbase, as the Navara’s measures 3,150 mm or 150 mm longer than outgoing Triton.

It should be noted that the use of leaf springs for the Triton’s rear suspension is different from the Navara, which has a five-link setup with coil springs at the rear – double wishbones are standard at the front. In any case, the carmaker promises “excellent driving performance and good ride comfort at a high level.”

Another powertrain-related bit of info revealed is the latest Triton will be powered by a newly developed clean turbodiesel engine. Once again, we’re left in the dark on details, but it has been reported that the previous 4N15 unit will make way for the newer 4N16.

The four-cylinder 4N15 has a displacement of 2,442 cc and delivers 181 PS (178 hp or 133 kW) and 430 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the newer 4N16 – also a four-cylinder unit – has a smaller displacement of 2,439 cc and it is currently in use in the facelifted sixth-generation Caravan (also known as Urvan NV350).

In the Caravan, the 4N16 makes just 132 PS (130 hp or 97 kW) and 370 Nm, although these figures are expected to be more substantial in the Triton. Mitsubishi says the new clean turbodiesel engine provides “improved environmental performance by significantly reducing friction loss, while achieving higher output.” As such, if the 4N16 is indeed used, it should provide even power than the already impressive 4N15.

Another thing to point out is the 4N16 in the Caravan is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission from Jatco, and if this also applies to the new Triton, it will be an upgrade from the previous six-speed automatic gearbox used.

Meanwhile, in a video accompanying the release, we get to see more of the Triton undergoing development work on difficult terrain. In one of the shots, we get to see a little bit more of the interior, which we already know will have a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard based on the previous teaser. What’s more visible this time is the instrument binnacle, which appears to have analogue dials on either side of a rather generous multi-info display.

Previous teasers of the 2023 Mitsubishi Triton

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton XRT Concept at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton XRT Concept official photos

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.