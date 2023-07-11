GAC GS3 Emzoom launched in the Philippines, from RM84k – 1.5T 4-cyl, rivals Geely Coolray, Honda HR-V

In Cars, GAC, International News / By Mick Chan / 11 July 2023 11:32 am / 0 comments

The 2023 GAC GS3 Emzoom has been launched in the Philippines, and it has gone on sale in the country in three variants, reports Autoindustriya.

Being a B-segment SUV, the Geely Coolray (and Proton X50) and Honda HR-V-rivalling GS3 Emzoom measures 4,410 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,650 mm, or 52 mm longer and 25 mm wider than its predecessor which was launched in Malaysia late 2021.

In the Philippines, all variants of the GS3 Emzoom are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that outputs 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,400 rpm to 4,500 rpm, and is mated to a seven-speed wet-dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.

Inside, the GS3 Emzoom features a pair of digital screens comprised of a seven-inch instrument panel for the driver and a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit for the infotainment system; this supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Bluetooth as well as FM/AM radio.

Advanced driver assistance systems on the GS3 Emzoom include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, lane keep assist and lane departure warning.

Further safety equipment in the GS3 for the Philippines market includes brake assist, hill decent control on the top GL variant, electronic stability programming, tyre pressure monitoring system, and up to six airbags on the top GL variant (four airbags on the GB and two on the base GS).

The GAC GS3 Emzoom is on sale in the Philippines in three variants, starting with the GS3 GS at PHP 998,000 (RM84,026), on to the GS3 GB at PHP 1,098,000 (RM92,445), and the range is topped by the GS3 GL at PHP 1,198,000 (RM100,865).

Meanwhile for Malaysia, the 2023 GAC GS3 has been confirmed to enter the Malaysian market with CKD locally assembled, Malaysia-specification units to be built at the Tan Chong Segambut plant, with roll-out to commence next April and sales to begin in the middle of next year.

GALLERY: 2023 GAC GS3, China spec

GALLERY: 2022 GAC GS3 Premium, Malaysia spec

