Hyundai Ioniq 5 N leaked ahead of Goodwood debut

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 12 July 2023 1:26 pm / 0 comments

Images of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N have been leaked as shared on Korean website Autospy, ahead of the high-performance variant’s debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the fully electric model can be seen to be outfitted in the Korean carmaker’s N division exterior equipment.

The high-performance EV has previously been shown in teaser images, which wore camouflage foil over what appeared to be a production-ready body. Now, the leaked images show the car in what could be its signature colour, a shade of blue that could be similar to that applied to Hyundai’s petrol-powered N models like the i20 N, i30 N and Veloster N, appearing darker here possibly due to lighting.

Some N division visual cues also appear on these leaked images, such as the red trim on the edges of the front splitter and side skirts, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels appear to wear a two-tone machined face finish as shown on the car in the teaser from May this year. Said wheels are housed within wider wheel arches, which could mean larger wheels and tyres for its more performance-focused application.

The leaked image set also reveals parts of the Ioniq 5 N interior, which brings N division elements to the base interior architecture of the regular Ioniq 5.

A key difference is with the steering wheel, which looks to have been redesigned to have three spokes rather than two for this N division application. The airbag housing is redesigned and gets an ‘N’ logo, while its multi-function wheel buttons appear to be in a similar layout on the wheel spokes, albeit raised.

Above those are a pair of mode switches as in the i20 N and i30 N, but located above the wheel spokes rather than below. The lower positions instead to house a pair of rotary selectors, while the wheel rim is less flat-bottomed, and more circular for the Ioniq 5 N.

Earlier reports from Australian media outlets which sampled prototype examples of the Ioniq 5 N have revealed that the high performance EV will get a slightly larger battery at around 80 kWh of capacity, and also a slight power and torque advantage over the similarly E-GMP-underpinned Kia EV6 GT that produces 585 PS and 740 Nm of torque.

Also reported for the upcoming model are electronically variable dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, variable torque control, and a drift mode. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is set to premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England tomorrow, July 13.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N leaked images

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teaser

