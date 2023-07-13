BYD Dolphin launching in Malaysia soon? BYD Cars Malaysia teases new Ocean series car on social

In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Paul Tan / 13 July 2023 10:03 am / 5 comments

BYD Cars Malaysia might be gearing up to launch its second model in Malaysia soon, based on this teaser posted on their BYD Cars Malaysia social media accounts.

The teaser just mentions The New Electric Wave Coming Soon, but based on the use of the word wave and the image of waves on a beach, it’s most likely a model that’s part of the Ocean Series. We’re pretty sure it refers to the BYD Dolphin (instead of another Ocean Series model like the BYD Seal), since it’s the same model getting launched in various right hand drive markets around the world now.

This month itself, the BYD Dolphin saw launches in Thailand and Singapore. This comes after an European market launch last month. In Thailand, the BYD Dolphin can be had with a starting price of 699,999 Thai baht for the Standard Range model. This increases to 859,999 Thai baht for the Extended range.

In Standard Range guise, the BYD Dolphin features a single electric motor producing 94 PS and 180 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels and powered by a 44.9 kWh Blade battery. AC charging is supported up to 7 kW, and up to 60 kW DC fast charging. The Standard Range variant is rated for a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds, and has a maximum range of 410 km on the NEDC protocol.

The BYD Dolphin Extended Range variant gets a more powerful 204 PS/310 Nm motor that also drives the front wheels, drawing power from a larger, 60.48 kWh Blade battery that can be recharged at up to 7 kW AC, and 80 kW DC. This gets from 0-100 km/h in seven seconds, and does a maximum of 490 km on a full charge (NEDC). Both Standard Range and Extended Range variants offer vehicle-to-load (V2L) power supply functionality.

Measuring 4,150 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the Dolphin is shorter but wider than a Honda City Hatchback, though the EV is also 82 mm taller and with a considerably longer wheelbase.

Since the BYD Atto 3 was launched in Malaysia with a Standard Range and Extended Range model, will we see the same with the BYD Dolphin in Malaysia? What could the starting price be? Will we get the BYD Dolphin at a starting price of under RM100k? Currently the Neta V is the only EV in Malaysia priced under RM100k. What are your thoughts? Share them in the comments.

