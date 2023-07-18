EVx 2023: Great deals with a MINI – free MINI Wallbox, Maurice Lacroix watch, attractive financing and more

In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 18 July 2023 4:43 pm / Comments are Disabled

Stylish, fun and electrifying to drive are characteristics of the MINI Electric and every model in the brand’s line-up, and you can experience them for yourself at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which is happening this weekend from July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

If you’re looking to book a MINI for yourself, Wheelcorp Premium, which is representing the British brand, is offering some exclusive deals that can only be enjoyed at EVx 2023. As a start, there’s a complimentary Maurice Lacroix timepiece worth RM9,400 and MINI Wallbox worth RM5,000, the latter making home charging more convenient.

Should you find yourself away from home and need public charging, you’ll be glad to know a one-year membership to access JomCharge and ChargEV chargers in Malaysia will also be provided for free with each purchase.

In addition to the rewards, attractive financing with rates from as low as 0.98% are also available, along with monthly instalments starting from RM1,699 for the MINI Electric and RM2,299 for the Countryman. A 4+1 year MINI Service + Repair Inclusive Programme (MSRI) is also provided to ensure peace of mind ownership, inclusive of free servicing.

Other car brands that will be present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), smart (represented by Hap Seng Smart), BMW (also represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, GWM, Hyundai, BYD, and Lotus. Also participating are Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

At EVx 2023, you’ll also discover what’s going on in the industry at the moment from experts and stakeholders. Admission is free, so head on over to SCCC this weekend to check out the world of zero-emissions motoring.