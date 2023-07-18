EVx 2023: Special prices on Wallbox, SETEC chargers by evhub.my – over 13 yrs experience, 100 locations

In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 18 July 2023 6:31 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 is just around the corner now, happening this weekend from July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre. Malaysia’s largest EV event is back and better than before, with a host of car brands and service providers participating.

The headlines will always be taken by the cars, but the service providers are very important, especially when it comes to EVs that require charging. If you’re going to buy an EV, you better have home charging, and evhub.my will have Wallbox and SETEC chargers at special prices for EVx this weekend. evhub.my is the authorised distributor for Wallbox and SETEC brands in Malaysia.

When it comes to electrical matters, professional installation is vital, and the folks at evhub.my are passionate electrical specialists with more than 13 years of experience. To date, they have installed chargers in more than 100 locations nationwide.

The company claims to be Malaysia’s only EV charger company to install RCBO Type A for added safety protection, and customised metal DB with acrylic windows designed specifically for EVs that enable periodic visual wiring inspection. They can install in one to two business days upon confirmation. As mentioned, evhub.my has special pricing only available at EVx, so check out their booth and ask them all your charging questions.

A host of car brands are participating in EVx, with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng Smart respectively), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Lotus, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings. Other exhibitors include Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

If you’ve been curious about EVs, this is the place to be as everything EV-related is under one roof, and admission is free. Think of it as a mega multi-brand EV showroom with test drives that you can experience back-to-back. You can also research charging solutions and financing at EVx.

There’s more. Engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. You’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of electric vehicle ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate. As before, EVx promises a wealth of information, so if you want to learn more about EVs, do research and experience the cars, be sure to head on down to SCCC this weekend – see you there!