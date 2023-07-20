EVx 2023: See KINETA’s range or AC and DC chargers

In Advertorial / By Hafriz Shah / 20 July 2023 4:32 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking to, or have already bought an electric vehicle, finding the ideal charger would certainly be on your mind. Look no further than KINETA’s booth at at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 happening this weekend, July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

A subsidiary of Sime Darby, KINETA provides end-to-end EV charging solutions in Malaysia. The company carries a diverse portfolio of products from reputable EV charger brands such as Wallbox, StarCharge, Tritium, Autel and more, with both alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) fast chargers available.

Catering to both individuals and enterprises, KINETA has already been appointed the in-house supplier and installer of EV chargers for brands under Sime Darby Motors that sell EVs, including BMW, Hyundai, Porsche, Volvo and BYD.

Meanwhile, current or prospective EV owners looking to install a home charger can choose from a wide range of options, including the Wallbox Pulsar Plus that comes in different configurations (7.4 kW and 22 kW), with experts on hand to provide useful advice and alternative options. For enterprises looking for DCFCs, there are Starcharge chargers in multiple configurations and speeds.

Other car brands present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng smart respectively), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, BYD, Hyundai, GWM and Lotus. Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Avis, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat will also be participating in the event.

If you want to know more about KINETA’s AC and DC chargers or find out what’s going on in the industry at the moment from experts and stakeholders, everything EV-related can be found under one roof at the EVx 2023. Admission is FREE! Mark July 22 and 23 on your calendar for EVx 2023 and we hope to see you there!