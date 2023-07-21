EVx 2023: Avis Electric EV Leasing & Rental Service package – BYD Atto 3 from just RM198 per day

In Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / 21 July 2023 6:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re curious as to what the electric vehicle scene in Malaysia is like at the moment, then there’s no better place to find out than at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre this July 22-23 weekend. From new vehicle models to electrification-related ancillaries, it’s all going to be here.

Leasing and rental of EVs will also be part of the showcase, perfect for those who are interested in the technology, but would like to sample it for a longer period than that provided by a brief test drive before taking the plunge. This is where Avis Malaysia comes in.

The rental car provider’s Electric Vehicle Leasing & Rental Service is offering users the chance to try out the BYD Atto 3 through a promotional package. Through it, the Atto 3 can be leased for just RM198 a day, inclusive of a 6% service tax. The offer, which starts from September, is valid for the Klang Valley only, and a pre-booking for the vehicle is required.

The unlimited mileage programme covers aspects such as full maintenance (from normal wear and tear), roadside assistance, personal accident insurance and the provision of a replacement vehicle should the leased vehicle be grounded for repair or maintenance. You can find out more about the Avis EV programme at EVx.

A host of brands are set to take part in the event, with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng Smart respectively), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Volvo, Audi, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx.

Other exhibitors will include Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

That’s not all. You’ll also be able to engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – at the event to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. Here, you’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of EV ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate.

Visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. These freebies will be given to those who participate by scanning our QR code at the event, and they are given on a first come, first serve basis and subject to availability. Admission is free, so mark your calendars for July 22 and 23. See you at EVx 2023!