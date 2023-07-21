EVx 2023: Explore Volvo’s EV vision through the XC40 and C40 Recharge Pure Electric, July 22-23 at SCCC

In Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / 21 July 2023 5:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’re just a day away from the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023. the country’s largest EV event, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre this July 22-23 weekend. Expect there to be plenty to see at this year’s event.

Volvo is one of those that will be present at EVx 2023. The company – which has the distinction of being the first automotive brand to build EVs locally in Malaysia – will be presenting its EV vision through its showcase, which will be led by its XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and C40 Recharge Pure Electric all-electric models.

You’ll be able to explore both BEVs up close and find out more about how the brand is changing the landscape with its offerings, which offer an unparalleled driving experience in a sustainable, safe manner, all in line with the brand’s ethos.

Driving exhilaration from both is provided by a powertrain consisting of two electric motors – one on each axle – delivering a total system output of 408 PS and 660 Nm. With a 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable) providing up to 450 km of range on the C40 Recharge Pure Electric and 438 km on the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, your commutes will not just be quieter, but way cleaner for the environment.

You’ll also enjoy savings if you purchase an XC40 Recharge Pure Electric or C40 Recharge Pure Electric with Volvo Car Financial Services. Until September 30, the brand will be offering an instant final price reduction, in which you get RM20,000 off your loan principal and reduce your financing amount when you pay extra on monthly instalments. Additionally, special rates on the cars means you save on finance charges. Find out more about this offer at EVx.

Besides Volvo, a host of brands are set to take part in the event, with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng Smart respectively), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx.

Other exhibitors will include Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

That’s not all. You’ll also be able to engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – at the event to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. Here, you’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of EV ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate.

EVx 2023 promises to be a wealth of information on all things EV, so if you’re looking to take the plunge into electrification or simply want to learn more about the topic, head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre this July 22-23. That’s tomorrow and Sunday. Admission to the event is free.