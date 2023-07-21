Triumph Chrome Collection for Modern Classics

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 July 2023 10:21 am / 0 comments

Available for 2023 only is the Triumph Motorcycle Chrome Collection for its Modern Classics retro motorcycle range. Coming in a one-year only limited edition, the Triumph Chrome Collection is featured as on option on the Bonneville and Rocket family.

The chromed tanks are available for the Bonneville T120, Scrambler 1200, Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS as well as the Rocket GT and Rocket R. Featuring a mirror finish, each tank goes through a three-hour polishing process performed in-house at the Triumph works in Hinckley.

Chroming is done by hand one tank at a time, each taking an hour and 40 minutes to complete using a dedicated chroming production line. This involves ultrasonic cleaning and rinsing, application of a durable nickel-plated base layer and the final application of the decorative chrome layer.

Painting of the chromed tank involves the application of hand-applied masking using bespoke hard resin masking guides that follow the shape of the tank. This process is a skilled job at Triumph, taking seven times longer than the usual process for a painted tank.

After application of special primer, the tank is inspected before final painting where the colour is hand sprayed. The final stage then begins with the mask removal, another inspection, followed by another stage of polishing which blends the finish between paint and chrome before the tank is signed off in final inspection and delivered to the production line.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.