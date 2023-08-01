No road works on expressways, CSR before state polls

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 1 August 2023 10:19 am / 1 comment

There will be no disruption from road works on expressways, including on the Central Spine Road (CSR) ahead of polling day for the state elections in six states on August 12, the public works ministry (KKR) has said.

This is in anticipation of the increase in traffic volume from August 11 with voters returning to their home state to cast their votes, KKR deputy minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad has said according to Bernama.

All works, including construction work on the Central Spine Road will be stopped to avoid traffic disruption at least one week before polling day, the deputy works minister said.

The construction of the Central Spine Road, or Federal Route 43, goes from Kuala Krai, Kelantan to Kuala Pilah in Negeri Sembilan, and will cover a route of around 340 km in total. The CSR is being developed at a cost of RM7.3 billion, and will be completed in 2026. The project for the CSR involves six packages, four of which cover more than 200 km in the state of Pahang.

