Volkswagen GTI – New electrified model trademark?

In International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 4 August 2023 11:18 am / 2 comments

Volkswagen will be revising the GTI nameplate for the electric age, Car Buzz reports, as the German manufacturer has filed a new logo as a trademark with the German Patent and Trade Mark Office with an application dated July 25, 2023.

As shown by the image of the logo submitted to the German Patent and Trade Mark Office, the GTI logo offers a nod to the electric age with the ‘I’ in the GTI badge replaced by a lightning bolt.

This could mean that the GTI nameplate in its new form may serve a new performance-slanted role among the carmaker’s EV range, which calls into question the GTX suffix for Volkswagen’s purely electric range of models, such as the ID.4 GTX and upcoming ID.7 GTX, according to Car Buzz.

That said, the new GTI logo for electrified models could also point to partial electrification, given that the GTX suffix and the ID model range that is appended to are still very recent arrivals to the brand compared to what has been the ‘Grand Touring Injection’ moniker denoting a higher performance variant of models like the Golf, Polo, up!, and more.

In Malaysia, the Mk8 Golf GTI was updated in March this year to include the IQ.Drive suite of driver assistance systems with adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, AEB, Emergency Assist and Lane Assist.

Priced at RM246,012 OTR without insurance, powertrain for the Golf GTI continues to be a 245 PS/370 Nm 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed wet-dual-clutch automatic transmission.

GALLERY: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malaysia, pre-update

