Extra KTM ETS trains for state elections – Aug 11-13

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 August 2023 12:36 pm

State elections are happening in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pulau Pinang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan this Saturday, August 12. And to bring more voters home to cast their ballots, KTM is adding two extra ETS trains in addition to its regular services.

The extra trains will be available on August 11, 12 and 13. ETS train number 9283 from Padang Besar to KL Sentral will depart at 11am and will reach KL at 4.36 pm. Meanwhile ETS train number 9286 will be going the other way, departing KL Sentral at 5.05 pm and reaching Padang Besar at 10.34 pm.

One can purchase ETS tickets from the KTMB Mobile app, online from KTM’s website or ticket kiosks. There will also be two additional ETS trains for the upcoming school holiday period. The train numbers, route and timing are the same as the state election special services, and the period is from August 25 till September 3. See the graphic below.

