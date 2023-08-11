BYD produces five millionth new energy vehicle, a Denza N7; pays tribute to Chinese automakers in film

In BYD, International News / By Mick Chan / 11 August 2023 5:18 pm / 0 comments

Chinese manufacturer BYD has announced that it has achieved the production milestone of five million new energy vehicles (NEVs) – defined as plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles – this week, and the milestone unit is a Denza N7.

Unveiled in March this year, the N7 is an EV in fastback form, and the N7 was announced to be offered as both a plug-in hybrid and as a fully electric vehicle. In its most powerful form, the N7 will achieve a 0-100 km/h sprint time of three seconds.

BYD had sold its three miilionth NEV last November, that car being the Seal EV. This week, nine months on, BYD arrived at its latest NEV production milestone.

BYD introduced its first NEV in 2008

The manufacturer appears happy to share in the celebration of its production achievement with its fellow Chinese automobile manufacturers, as it has released a commemorative video paying tribute to the various milestones achieved by other Chinese makes such as FAW, Dongfeng, Changan, SAIC, GAC, Chery, Geely, Great Wall, XPeng, Nio, and Hongqi.

Founded in 1995 as a battery company, BYD began with the production of NiMH batteries, followed by the founding of BYD Auto in 2003. It introduced its first new energy vehicle in 2008, and 13 years on in 2021 it arrived at its first million in units. The next milestone of three million NEVs took 18 months after that, and then nine months to arrive at the five-million NEV milestone.

BYD produced this short film to commemorate the production of their 5 millionth new energy vehicle. In the short film, they include various renowned Chinese automobile manufacturers and pay tribute to the Chinese automotive industry.$NIO $LI $XPEV #BYD pic.twitter.com/QnvIJOxm6Z — Jason (@Jas0nYu) August 9, 2023

