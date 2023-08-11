GIIAS 2023: Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic AMG Line SUV debuts – 360 PS; 616 km EV range; fr RM1.05 mil

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 11 August 2023 12:19 pm / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has made its launch debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) to join the EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS in the local line-up. The all-electric SUV was revealed globally last April and will is offered in Indonesia in a sole EQS 450 4Matic AMG Line variant priced at 3.5 billion rupiah (about RM1.05 million) without on-the-road fees.

All versions of the EQS SUV come with a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 107.8 kWh. In EQS 450 4Matic guise, the battery powers a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – that provide a total system output of 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. This setup is good for a range of 616 km (WLTP), a 0-100 km/h time of six seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Other driving-related features included are rear-wheel steering and Airmatic air suspension with adaptive ADS+ dampers. For charging, the Indonesian-spec model comes with an 11-kW onboard AC charger that will fully charge the battery in about ten hours. There’s DC fast charging support up to 200 kW that enables a 10-80% state of charge to be reached in just 31 minutes.

In terms of equipment, the EQS SUV comes with the AMG Line package, a panoramic sliding sunroof, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, an Easy-Pack tailgate with hands-free access, Keyless-Go, powered front and rear seats trimmed in Nappa leather, anthracite linestructure lime wood trim, ambient lighting, Thermotronic climate control, a head-up display and wireless phone charging pads.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is also standard and consists of three screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central display and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. Rear passengers will have a dedicated tablet to adjust climate and seat settings, while audio playback is handled by a Burmester 3D surround sound system and two wireless headsets.

Four colour options are offered to customers, including Obsidian Black, Manufaktur Diamond White Bright, High-tech Silver and Nautic Blue – the seats only come in black.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.