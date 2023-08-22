Proton S50 spied again testing on Malaysian roads – SS11 B-segment sedan test unit with added bodykit

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 22 August 2023 6:14 pm / 0 comments

The upcoming Proton B-segment sedan, which has been tipped to be called the S50, has been sighted once again running trials on Malaysian roads, and this time it has been photographed by paultan.org reader Joesph Kong.

Last seen in the wild towards the end of June, the upcoming sedan has been referred to by its SS11 internal codename by Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong, following the Aapico-Proton joint venture announcement in July.

The removal of camouflage foil at this juncture is most gradual, with the latest example shorn of the foil on its side mirrors and rear quarter windows compared to its last sighting. There’s actually more, though.

As for what’s still covered, this example also appears to wear a bodykit relative to the previously-sighted example of the S50, with this latest example given extensions to its front bumper lip, side sills and rear bumper lower edge, plus bootlid spoiler; this could be for a version of the Emgrand-based sedan of a different trim level, or accessory body kit package.

Given the Geely Emgrand serves as its base, the S50 could use the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 114 PS and 147 Nm of torque, which can be paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT sending drive to the front wheels.

A more advanced powerplant could be had, thanks to its use of the B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) as on the Proton X50. That could be the B-SUV’s turbocharged powerplant, namely its 1.5 litre inline-three cylinder turbo petrol that makes 150 PS and 226 Nm.

The Geely Emgrand measures 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, and so the upcoming Proton S50 will be a larger car that Proton Preve it appears set to succeed. This lines up in terms of Proton’s sizing convention, where the X70 that competes with the Honda CR-V, is priced closer to the HR-V.

We would guess the S50 will be priced between RM70k, which would be similar to Preve pricing, and RM85k, to slot in below the base-variant X50. How much would you be prepared to pay for the new Proton sedan?

