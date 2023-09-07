In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2023 11:22 am / 0 comments

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, September 10. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled due to a ‘major running event at the same date and route’.

This means that city centre roads will be closed this Sunday morning, so avoid KL for breakfast or take public transport to get in. The event in question is the Coway Run 2023, which will flag off at Dataran Merdeka. The flag off time is 4.30 am for the half marathon and 6.15 am for the 10 km race.

The HM is new to the Coway Run (first time in KL too if I’m not wrong) and the route combines the city centre with Bukit Tunku – no AKLEH or DUKE highways, KLSCM style. Check out the route maps above. If you’re running, good luck and may you PB.

