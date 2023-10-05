Proton X90 gets 491 deliveries in September 2023 – 3,435 units sold so far, best-selling D-SUV in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / October 5 2023 2:06 pm

As Proton announced its sales performance for the month of September 2023 which saw the Malaysian carmaker record a total of 12,230 sales with both domestic and exports combined, the brand’s latest model, the Proton X90 saw 491 units delivered last month due to production delays resulting from a recall.

A recall for the X90 arose from a case of fire which was subsequently found to have come from a grounding connection, and Proton will have reached out to X90 owners individually for vehicle inspection and any required remedial work.

The situation for the X90 is expected to return to normal this month, and having sold 3,435 units so far in 2023, the Proton X90 is currently the top-selling D-segment SUV in the Malaysian market, according to the carmaker.

Launched in May this year, the Proton X90 made its debut priced from RM123,800 with four variants offered – Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship – featuring a seven-seat interior in a 2-3-2 layout for all bar the Flagship variant, which gets a 2-2-2 six-seater layout. A 1.5 litre mild-hybrid three-cylinder turbocharged engine outputs 190 PS and 300 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

The X90 joins its stablemates, the X50 and Exora as the sales volume leaders in their respective B-segment SUV and MPV segments, with the X50 achieving sales of 2,210 units and the Exora reaching 367 units for the month of September, with the MPV reaching a sales volume of 3,517 units so far in 2023.

Strong performance also resulted for the Persona, which closed the month as the second-bestselling B-segment sedan with 2,053 units sold in September and a tally of 18,614 units for the year to date, or 72.6% more than it achieved in this period last year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.