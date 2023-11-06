smart Malaysia expands DC charging network – 120 kw charger in Penang, 60 kw units in Ipoh and Glenmarie

Posted in Local News, smart / By Anthony Lim / November 6 2023 10:35 am

smart Penang DC charger.

Following the introduction of its 100 kW DC fast charging station at the Proton Centre of Excellence last month, smart Malaysia has announced the addition of three DC fast charging stations at smart dealerships across the country.

Two are 60 kW units, and they are located at smart Glenmarie (EON) and smart Ipoh (GB Auto). The third DC charger is a 120 kW unit at smart Penang (Eleganz Lifestyle). Located just five minutes away from Georgetown, the charging point ensures easy accessibility for those seeking a rapid recharge for their EV.

The company said it will continue to expand its DC charging network, with four more locations set to be introduced in the near future. Next to go online will be the 50 kW DC charger at smart Alor Setar (Lee Motors).

smart Glenmarie and smart Ipoh DC chargers.

Additionally, smart Setia Alam (Wheelcorp EV), smart Johor Bahru (Motor Future) and smart Melaka (Sigma Energy EV) are all set to welcome new DC charging stations with capacities of 60 kW and 120 kW, all by the year’s end. As is the case with the unit at Proton COE, the chargers at these locations will be accessible to all EV users, regardless of brand.

smart #1 users will be able to access real-time charging point information, including availability status, of these and other public chargers through the Hello smart app. The company added that currently, 70% of public charging points are already integrated into the app, and in the near future, users will also have the ability to make payments through it.

