myTukar recognised as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023’, uses people-centric approach

Posted in Local News / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 8 2023 5:55 pm

myTukar, Malaysia’s fastest-growing digital used car ecosystem, has been recognised as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023′ by HR Asia, the region’s most authoritative publication for HR professionals. This is myTukar’s first win and submission, a testament to its people-centric approach to its business.

The ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ award is one of the most representative HR awards in the region, and recognises companies with the best HR practices, high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures.

“At myTukar, we’re committed to building an inclusive workplace where our employees can thrive professionally and personally. We want myTukar to be a company where highly engaged employees have the opportunities to learn and apply new knowledge, as well as seek out new paths for growth opportunities,” said Chok Oi Sin, HR director of myTukar.

myTukar says that to promote a learning mindset across the company, it organised over 100 different learning sessions in multiple training locations across Malaysia, ensuring every employee had the opportunity to access key training sessions and classes. These sessions ranged from technical skills to soft skills development, and were open to staff from all departments.

The company says that it emphasises engagement and wellness as part of the employee experience, making sure that employee communication, social support and mental/physical wellbeing are prioritised. ‘Inviting workspaces’ that offer both functionality and flexibility for employees contribute to this. Earlier this year, myTukar rolled out a bi-weekly ‘Mental Wellness Live Webinar’ with licensed counsellors.

“Our people are our greatest talents and resource, and they are the heart and soul of everything that we do. This award is a testament to our people-centric approach towards our business and a sign that we’re doing right by our people,” said myTukar CEO Derrick Eng, who added that during the pandemic, myTukar kept employees on its payroll while taking the opportunity to train and equip them with new skills.

“We’re dedicated to our employees’ wellbeing and are focused on keeping them healthy and engaged with the work that we do – with the knowledge that they can grow and thrive together with a company that grows with them as well,” Eng added.

