2023 Honda Civic Type R FL5 in Malaysia full gallery – 2.0T, 319 PS, 420 Nm, 6MT, Sensing; priced fr RM400k

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 27 2023 11:21 am

The sixth-generation (FL5) Honda Civic Type R was officially launched in Malaysia in late September this year at a price of RM399,900 on-the-road without insurance. Here, we’re bringing you a full gallery of Honda’s latest and most exciting hot hatch for your viewing pleasure.

Like the fifth-generation (FK8) Civic Type R before it, the new FL5 is powered by a KC20C1 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The mill serves up 319 PS (315 hp or 235 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm, enabling a top speed of 272 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds.

The FL5’s outputs are higher than what the FK8 offered, largely thanks to changes to the KC20C1 which include a redesigned turbo, a revised flow path of the intake charge, an increase in air intake flow rate as well as a more efficient exhaust system.

Cooling is also improved by 48% with the enlarged grille opening, while the drivetrain gets a lighter flywheel, a more precise automatic rev-matching system and an optimised shift gate pattern with a high-rigidity lever. Other aspects of the powertrain are a helical-type limited-slip differential and an active exhaust valve, the latter further augmented by an improved Active Sound Control.

For the suspension, the front MacPherson struts and rear multi-link gain increased rigidity and have been retuned for better straight-line stability and steering feel. Electronically controlled dampers make a return here, now with an additional Individual drive mode to accompany Comfort, Sport and R+.

The Civic Type R comes with 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped with wider 265/30 profile Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. The braking system also benefits from better cooling and a retuned booster for better feel and controllability.

Standard equipment for the Malaysian-spec FL5 include automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and start (with key card), a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, combination suede and fabric upholstery, sport seats, a wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, a 9-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit (with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto), eight speakers, Honda Connect and LogR telemetry logging system.

On the safety side of things, there are eight airbags and the usual array of passive systems (VSA, AHA, ABS, EBD), while driver assistance comes in the form of auto brake hold, hill start assist, front and rear reverse sensors as well as a rear-view camera. Honda Sensing is included as standard, consisting of front collision warning, collision mitigation (AEB), lane departure warning, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam and lead car departure alert.

Unlike other markets, the Honda Malaysia only offers the Civic Type R in a Championship White finish. Going through the official channel to own one nets you a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with free labour service up to five times within 100,000 km or five years.

For 2023, the first batch of cars allocated for Malaysia is limited to just 19 units, all of which are most certainly accounted for following the conclusion of a ballot draw on October 2020. As we were told during the launch several months ago, more units will be coming in 2024. Can’t afford one? Well, there’s always Gran Turismo 7.

