Several Klang roads hit with flash floods again in Dec

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 27 2023 3:52 pm

Continuous rainfall resulted in flooding in several parts of Klang this month, with netizens posting videos and photos showing roads being partially or fully submerged in water. Among the roads affected include those in Meru, Bukit Raja, as well as in Setia Alam and parts of New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).

Flash floods are nothing new in Malaysia, with Klang being just one of several areas where residents have to endure what is now becoming a common occurrence. The government announced last year it will implement flood mitigation projects worth RM15 billion until 2030, with one of them being the construction of a dual-function retention pond worth almost RM2 billion involving the length of the Klang River and Sungai Rasau in Selangor.

According to a November 1, 2023 report by the Selangor Journal, the government’s Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) will provide a long-term solution to deal with flooding in several locations in Klang. However, this will only start in 2024, as the project that will be carried out by the department of irrigation and drainage (JPS) is currently in the procurement phase.

Current natural resources and sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said at the time that JPS is working on the RTB of the Klang River at Section 25, Shah Alam as well as at Sungai Kapar Kecil and Sungai Kapar Besar in Klang and Petaling – the estimated completion is in 2030. Keeping up on the maintenance of the drainage system would serve as a short-term solution, he noted.

Given the circumstances, if the route you intend to take is affected by flash floods, it’s better to delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle. It’s also highly recommended to get the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown that vehicle owners without flood coverage can face potentially massive repair bills.

I was at Bukit Raja Klang last night buying our regular favorite foods there. It turns out that there was a flood there as well. Luckily I managed to escape from there through Kota Kemuning. pic.twitter.com/PrtdR3vR9i — Nabil Feqal (@nabilfeqal) December 17, 2023

