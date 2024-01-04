Rapid KL’s Kajang-Bangi-Putrajaya trial bus route 451 extended again, now till March 31 – limited stops, RM1

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / January 4 2024 4:45 pm

Rapid KL’s Kajang-Bangi-Putrajaya trial bus route has been extended till March 31. Route number 451 started its trial on July 3 and was supposed to end on September 30. It was then extended till the end of 2023. The route with limited stops takes those from Kajang and Bangi to Putrajaya, and the fare is RM1.

This route is much like the ‘Skip Stop Xpress’ bus service that connects LRT Ampang to Ampang Park and KLCC in the city centre, which is now a permanent route. Bus 451 goes from MRT Kajang to Putrajaya Sentral in the morning with four departures – 6.30, 7.00, 7.30, 8.00 – and returns to Kajang from Putrajaya in the evening, also with four departures – 4.30, 5.00, 5.30, 6.00.

The route from MRT Kajang stops at Hentian Kajang, Kompleks PKNS Bangi, Kompleks Parcel E (Barat), Kompleks Kerajaan Parcel D, Kementerian Kewangan, Istana Kehakiman (Utara) and Kementerian Belia & Sukan before reaching Putrajaya Sentral.

After departing Putrajaya Sentral, the evening bus stops at Kementerian Pertanian, Perbadanan Putrajaya (Utara), Perbendaharaan 2 (Utara), Kompleks Parcel E (Barat), Kompleks Kerajaan Parcel D, Seksyen 8 Bandar Baru Bangi and Hentian Kajang before terminating at MRT Kajang.

This limited stop route takes people from Kajang and Bangi direct to Putrajaya, and is aimed at government sector workers who do not live in the administrative capital. RM1 per ride means a total transport cost of RM2 a day, before factoring in costs to the bus halts. It makes plenty of economical sense if the route fits you.

A second extension to the trial run could mean that 451 has been well-received, but Rapid KL is stopping short of making it a permanent route.

