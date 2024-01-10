Jaecoo to launch with over 20 dealerships in Malaysia, all 3S/4S centres – no shared facilities with Chery

Posted in Jaecoo, Local News / By Mick Chan / January 10 2024 9:09 am

Jaecoo will be launched in Malaysia soon, and it will be marketed as a completely separate brand from Chery. Having previewed both the J7 and J8 models to the media last week, we now know more details of Jaecoo’s roll out plans for Malaysia. At launch, the Chinese premium brand will make a big splash with over 20 dealerships at the ready nationwide.

This is similar to parent company Chery’s initial entry into Malaysia last year, which had over 30 dealerships at launch. However, more befitting of its premium aspirations, all 20 to 30 Jaecoo dealerships will be proper 3S or 4S centres. There will be no 1S shoplot showrooms like in Chery’s initial roll out.

Moreover, all Jaecoo dealerships in Malaysia will be standalone facilities, with no shared resources with existing Chery showrooms and service centres. To customers, the closely related brands will be two separate entities.

Well, that’s the plan anyway – we will see how it all pans out soon enough. Over to you, what do you think of Jaecoo’s ambitious plans for Malaysia?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.