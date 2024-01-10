Jaecoo to launch with over 20 dealerships in Malaysia, all 3S/4S centres – no shared facilities with Chery

Posted in Jaecoo, Local News / By /

Jaecoo to launch with over 20 dealerships in Malaysia, all 3S/4S centres – no shared facilities with Chery

Jaecoo will be launched in Malaysia soon, and it will be marketed as a completely separate brand from Chery. Having previewed both the J7 and J8 models to the media last week, we now know more details of Jaecoo’s roll out plans for Malaysia. At launch, the Chinese premium brand will make a big splash with over 20 dealerships at the ready nationwide.

This is similar to parent company Chery’s initial entry into Malaysia last year, which had over 30 dealerships at launch. However, more befitting of its premium aspirations, all 20 to 30 Jaecoo dealerships will be proper 3S or 4S centres. There will be no 1S shoplot showrooms like in Chery’s initial roll out.

Moreover, all Jaecoo dealerships in Malaysia will be standalone facilities, with no shared resources with existing Chery showrooms and service centres. To customers, the closely related brands will be two separate entities.

Well, that’s the plan anyway – we will see how it all pans out soon enough. Over to you, what do you think of Jaecoo’s ambitious plans for Malaysia?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Geng boikot on Jan 10, 2024 at 10:46 am

    With drive thru donut kiosk?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • 198 on Jan 10, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    More manly brand name than Chery

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • joeJ on Jan 10, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    only chinese care manufacturer accepted now is BYD and lil bit of chery. dont flood Malaysian streets with china’s EVs except this 2 brands pls

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • hayoh on Jan 10, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    Difficult to understand why split the service centres away from Chery. These cars literally have similar design and use the same spare parts. Should combine and let consumers have the convenience of more locations to service their cars.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Sohai on Jan 10, 2024 at 2:14 pm

    Nothing wrong with sharing if the parts and skill sets are same, if that means profitability versus lose money.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 