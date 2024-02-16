Tesla app gains UWB digital key support for Model 3 Highland – more reliable and secure than Bluetooth

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / February 16 2024 5:28 pm

The Tesla app has been updated to provide ultra-wideband (UWB) support, according to a report by Not A Tesla App. This improves the Phone Key feature that customers already enjoy by providing a more reliable and secure use of phones as digital keys compared to Bluetooth.

UWB-type digital keys aren’t new and are already offered by manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Genesis and Volkswagen, just to name a few. UWB is similar to Bluetooth in that it uses short-range radio waves to enable communication between devices, but it is a separate protocol that uses less power while providing even more precise location tracking.

Most modern devices feature UWB, and you may have used some before. Examples include Apple’s iPhone, AirTag and AirPods as well as Samsung’s Galaxy series of phones and SmartTag. For cars, the technology is used to detect when an owner with a compatible device (UWB-enabled and verified to use the digital key) is nearby. Once detected, the owner can unlock the door and get in without having to use the key fob or card.

UWB support for the Tesla app comes with update 2024.2.3, which is currently available for iOS devices, although Android phones will likely get the update soon. Once the app is updated, users will be prompted to ‘Upgrade Your Phone Key’ and be requested to give the app access to Nearby Interactions, which is located under the ‘Privacy & Security’ menu of Settings.

The report also points out the only the latest Model 3 (Highland) and 2023 model year Model X support the UWB feature for now, while the newer Model X, Model S and Cybertruck are expected to get it in the future.

