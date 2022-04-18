In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 April 2022 5:31 pm / 0 comments

Samsung previously announced support for Digital Key when it launched the Galaxy S21 series last year, which relied on ultra-wideband (UWB) and near-field communication (NFC) chips to unlock a vehicle securely and safely without needing a key fob. Users will also be able to open the boot and start the engine.

In South Korea, only the Genesis GV60 supported Digital Key previously, but this has since been expanded to include more vehicles, including those from BMW and Kia, according to an updated support document sighted by TizenHelp

Joining the GV60 is the larger GV90, both of which work are compatible with UWB and NFC technology. With UWB, the car can detect the phone without the owner needing to remove it from their pocket or bag. Meanwhile, NFC requires the phone to be tapped near the key slot for authentication.

The Kia Niro and BMW models (1 to 8 Series, Z4, X5 to X7, iX3, iX and i4) are the other cars that support Samsung’s Digital Key, although only for NFC-based unlock. This list of supported models closely mirrors what Apple’s CarKey is compatible with.

So far, Samsung’s Digital Key is available on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in South Korea. In the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, owners of compatible vehicles can use Google’s digital car key implementation that came with Android 12. Apart from the Samsung devices mentioned, Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the only other Android devices that support the feature.