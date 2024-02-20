BMW Premium Selection showcase, March 1-3 at Bukit Jalil stadium – over 500 pre-owned vehicles on show

BMW Malaysia has announced the return of the BMW Premium Selection (BPS) Showcase, with this year’s event set to take place at Carpark B of the Bukit Jalil national stadium this March 1-3. The three-day fair will offer a wide selection of up to 500 pre-owned vehicles as well as new products from across the brand’s model ranges, including the likes of the 2 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series as well as the X range.

Aside from BMW models, the showcase – which runs from 9am to 7pm daily over the three days – will also present a premium line-up of pre-owned MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles.

Buyers can expect a range of attractive offers, including instant rebates of RM5,000 and a chance to win exclusive merchandise through lucky draw upon booking of a vehicle during the fair. They’ll also get to enjoy up to 10% off Connected Drive upgrades along with instant financing pre-approval via BMW Engage by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia.

There’s peace of mind with every BPS purchase, as the offerings come with an approved service history and have undergone 360-degree technical and optical checks by certified BMW technicians. Also available is an optional warranty of up to seven years (underwritten by Allianz Malaysia).

“We are thrilled to be able to bring back the BMW Premium Selection showcase yet again, this time with even more innovative choices in our premium vehicle repertoire on show, further showcasing our ongoing dedication to delivering the epitome of Sheer Driving Pleasure across our entire portfolio, even in the luxury used car market,” said Sashi Ambihaipahan, BMW Malaysia’s head of corporate communications and sustainability.

