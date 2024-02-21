Proton CEO Li Chunrong says Geely-based models to be updated – X70, X50 facelift to be launched soon?

Proton CEO Li Chunrong says Geely-based models to be updated – X70, X50 facelift to be launched soon?

Proton CEO Li Chunrong has said during the company’s CNY media appreciation dinner yesterday that Geely-based models will be updated as part of the company’s product strategy. At present, the four models in the carmaker’s line-up that are derived from existing Geely cars are the X50, X70, X90 and S70.

This isn’t much of a surprise given we have seen camouflaged development units of the X50 and X70 in the past. In the case of the X50, spyshots suggest the facelift for the B-segment SUV will follow the Binyue Cool. Meanwhile, the X70 won’t adopt the look of the Boyue Pro or Azkarra, but will instead get changes seen on the refreshed Boyue that surfaced in China in 2022.

As for the X90, the D-segment SUV was launched in Malaysia last May and is based on the Haoyue, which has been replaced with the Haoyue L in China. Given the X90 is not even a year old, it’s unlikely the SUV will get a refresh anytime soon. Instead, a rolling update is more likely and should include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as we’ve previously reported.

Similarly, the S70 that was launched last November is a fresh product for Proton. Based on the fourth-generation Emgrand but extensively re-engineered for Malaysia to offer turbo power, the sedan could also get a rolling update, although the company isn’t confirming anything (including AACP support) for now.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • @NotBruceWayne on Feb 21, 2024 at 11:19 am

    Hope soon enough. I almost about to make my final choice.

  • Bob Mal on Feb 21, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Well the Geely Boyue 2022 still comes with a 1.8TGDi engine which is most likely being phased out to Hybrid 1.5 3Cyl TGDi as in all other market outside of China.

    For the x50, this will probably be the least update possible where they will add black colour Rims with ventilated seats like in Geely Philippines while there will be 0% chance we will get the new x50 with longer size and the new 1.5 TGDi 4Cyl engine.

  • Najib on Feb 21, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    Make sure the 3cylinder engine also updated to 4 cylinder ok

