Proton CEO Li Chunrong says Geely-based models to be updated – X70, X50 facelift to be launched soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / February 21 2024 10:54 am

Proton CEO Li Chunrong has said during the company’s CNY media appreciation dinner yesterday that Geely-based models will be updated as part of the company’s product strategy. At present, the four models in the carmaker’s line-up that are derived from existing Geely cars are the X50, X70, X90 and S70.

This isn’t much of a surprise given we have seen camouflaged development units of the X50 and X70 in the past. In the case of the X50, spyshots suggest the facelift for the B-segment SUV will follow the Binyue Cool. Meanwhile, the X70 won’t adopt the look of the Boyue Pro or Azkarra, but will instead get changes seen on the refreshed Boyue that surfaced in China in 2022.

As for the X90, the D-segment SUV was launched in Malaysia last May and is based on the Haoyue, which has been replaced with the Haoyue L in China. Given the X90 is not even a year old, it’s unlikely the SUV will get a refresh anytime soon. Instead, a rolling update is more likely and should include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as we’ve previously reported.

Similarly, the S70 that was launched last November is a fresh product for Proton. Based on the fourth-generation Emgrand but extensively re-engineered for Malaysia to offer turbo power, the sedan could also get a rolling update, although the company isn’t confirming anything (including AACP support) for now.

