Civic caught driving against traffic in Jln Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam – 75-year-old female driver detained

It’s becoming quite the norm, because another day, another lawan arus case. The latest incident in which a vehicle was caught driving against traffic happened late last week, in Johor, where a Honda Civic was spotted going in the wrong direction at KM9 of Jalan Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam between midnight and 2.50 am on Friday.
Acting on information, the police said they detained a 75-year-old woman to assist in the investigation after she was summoned to the Iskandar Puteri police station regarding the matter, Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh said via a statement.
The police indicated she was not under the influence of alcohol, but inquiries suggested she might have dementia. The case is currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020.
This falls under reckless and dangerous driving, and those convicted can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. A person convicted under this section can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction.
Comments
New civic catch up to old civic
3 doses of vaccination did enhanced senior citizens’ rapid brain degradation and hastened aging process.
We should forgive and open our heart to this poor old woman who suffers from post-CNY ESLS (Emergency-Smart-Lane-Syndrome…)
I also believe that she may have been threaten by an Evil full B licence owner (evil biker) on her way back from the Saint-Shopping Mall. You know, those monsters on 2 wheels doing WRROOM-WROOM and harassing “innocent cars drivers on the highway”? For no reason?
Dear citizen full of Love, understanding & Compassion, brothers & Sisters, lovely policemen and judges, please forgive that pitiful elderly woman who believed that Smart Lanes could be expended in time and space… Amen (LOL)
It’s okey guys.
She was just rushing to the hospital to get her 5th jab (…she tested herself “positive” after dinner, something like itchy in the throat :-/)
Another victim of reckless bikers behaviour LOL
Once Gov will definitely ban motorcycles (evil hooligans machines) the World will be at peace, no more suffering, no more deaths.
I hope that old woman will get rewards for her car driving madani skills bravery :-)
lollllll
When will Transport Ministry implement the mandatory medical checkup for those aged 65 and above before issuing driving license? Just because Dr Wee said person above 65 years old don’t need medical checkup doesn’t mean Anthony Loke needs to follow his predecessor.
Mandatory Retest at 70 please, before people start dying needlessly.
Time to confiscate their cars and enough with stupid reasons. Confiscate car, auction them off. Slap them with massive fines to prevent them from repeating such offense.
Fking crazy oku card people
Why lately old uncle & aunties like to drive against traffic? What kinda medicine are they consuming?
Heard that she is the wife of the 74 year old man driving a Myvi against traffic.
Surely C people with OKU card