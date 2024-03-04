Civic caught driving against traffic in Jln Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam – 75-year-old female driver detained

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 4 2024 10:19 am

It’s becoming quite the norm, because another day, another lawan arus case. The latest incident in which a vehicle was caught driving against traffic happened late last week, in Johor, where a Honda Civic was spotted going in the wrong direction at KM9 of Jalan Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam between midnight and 2.50 am on Friday.

Acting on information, the police said they detained a 75-year-old woman to assist in the investigation after she was summoned to the Iskandar Puteri police station regarding the matter, Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh said via a statement.

The police indicated she was not under the influence of alcohol, but inquiries suggested she might have dementia. The case is currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020.

This falls under reckless and dangerous driving, and those convicted can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. A person convicted under this section can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction.

