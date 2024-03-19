Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Raya Bonanza – certified vehicles from as low as RM169k

Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Raya Bonanza – certified vehicles from as low as RM169k

When it comes to purchasing a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicle, finding one in excellent condition at an attractive price is surely what any buyer is looking for. If you happen to be looking for such a deal, you’ll find plenty of them at Hap Seng Star’s Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Raya Bonanza, happening this March 1 to April 9.

A wide selection of vehicle models are available, ranging from the A-Class, C-Class and E-Class to the GLB and GLC. You’ll also be able to find rarer models such as the AMG A35 and GLE as well as electric vehicles such as the EQA and EQB at the Raya Bonanza event. Regardless of your budget, there’s a Mercedes-Benz that’s right for you.

Expect to enjoy substantial savings, what with enticing prices in store across all model ranges. For instance, the A 200 and A 250 are available from RM169,000, while the C 200 can be had from RM243,000.

Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Raya Bonanza – certified vehicles from as low as RM169k

If SUVs are more up your alley, consider the GLB 200, available from RM228,000, or the E 200, from as low as RM281,000. Additionally, if you opt for an A-Class, you’ll receive two complimentary services for the car, while a complimentary Touch n Go card worth RM200 will be provided for other models. Trade-in deals will also be offered during the campaign period.

At Hap Seng Star’s Pre-owned centre for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles, you can be assured that whichever Mercedes-Benz vehicle you pick, it will meet the high standards of the Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned programme.

That’s because all vehicles available under the programme are not older than seven years or exceed 100,000 km in mileage, and have no identifiable structural damage and have been fully serviced and maintained by authorised Mercedes-Benz service centres previously, using only original parts.

Available for the Pre-owned selection is Young Star Agility financing by Mercedes-Benz Financial, aimed at providing value, unrivalled benefits and more importantly, peace-of-mind coverage. Under the YSA programme, customers enjoy flexible end of agreement options and end-to-end solutions such as flexible financing, insurance solutions, service maintenance and extended limited warranty tailored to their preference.

So, if you’ve been looking to purchase a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz model, make a beeline for the Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned Raya Bonanza, taking place at Hap Seng Star Pre-owned centres in Balakong and Bukit Tinggi until April 9. You can also check out available Mercedes-Benz Pre-owned vehicles on the Hap Seng Star website.

