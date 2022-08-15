In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Pan Eu Jin / 15 August 2022 10:05 am / 9 comments

Launched in June this year, here’s a comprehensive gallery of the CKD version of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan, which is priced at RM343,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of SST.

By comparison, the CKD version costs RM5k less than the CBU version launched in 2019 – priced at RM348,888, also inclusive of SST. The arrival of the CKD A 35 Sedan means that the entire A-Class Sedan range, which also includes the A 200 Progressive Line and A 250 AMG Line, is now locally assembled.

The A 35 Sedan is powered by a M260 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed AMG Speedshift 7G dual-clutch transmission to drive all four wheels via an AMG Performance 4Matic system. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 4.8 seconds and the top speed is capped at 250 km/h.

As you’d expect with the CKD model, there are a few add-ons previously not available in the CBU version. The CKD AMG A 35 now comes with the Parking package with a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and AMG steering controls. The new AMG A 35 also gets wireless charging, the MBUX Interior Assistant and Keyless-Go Comfort package.

Notable items in the cabin include an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, a Burmester surround sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, AMG door sills and floor mats, dual 10.25-inch digital displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The rest of it is similar to before; with the exterior furnished with 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloys, an AMG body kit, and Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive High Beam Assist Plus. Colour options include Polar White, Cosmos Black, Iridium Silver, Mountain Grey and Denim Blue.