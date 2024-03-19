Penang Island city council considering two-hour parking limit to ease worsening traffic congestion

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 19 2024 11:03 am

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is considering limiting parking hours in selected areas of town, as well as the imposing of different hours for the loading and unloading by heavy vehicles as measures to relieve worsening traffic congestion on the island, The Vibes has reported.

The Penang Island city council also plans to install two smart traffic lights along the Tanjong Tokong-Tanjung Bungah stretch, as well as near the Bayan Baru roundabout area by July, according to the report. The island needs a multi-pronged approach to addressing traffic congestion, said Penang Island mayor Datuk Anthony Rajendran.

Another way of addressing the issue of traffic congestion on the island is to boost public transportation, though pending the completion of new infrstructure including for the proposed LRT system, there is a need to fine-tune the traffic regulations now, Rajendran said.

The measures will begin with MBPP proposing the limiting of parking at council parking lots to two hours at certain commercial areas in George Town, and owners of vehicles parked beyond that duration will be fined, the mayor said. In addition, heavy vehicles will no longer be permitted to load or unload during peak periods.

The island’s city council hopes that the installation of smart traffic lights along the two routes can disperse traffic more effectively, and overcome long periods of waiting at traffic lights. “We are now fine-tuning the latest measures such as the parking limits and we hope to implement such regulations soon,” Rajendran said.

The council is also working with public transport provider Rapid Penang to encourage more commuters to use public transport around town. “Not many people may know but public transport around Penang is mostly free for Malaysian commuters. The public needs to use more public transport instead of driving into town where there would be congestion,” Rajendran added.

In the Klang Valley, a two-hour parking limit has been implemented by the Subang Jaya city council (MBSJ) from September 2022, as well as by the Petaling Jaya city council (MBPJ) from August 2023, which has since been expanded to cover Section 14 as well.

