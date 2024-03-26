Bangkok 2024: Nissan Almera facelift – B-sedan gets bolder face, blue trim, bodykit with twin central pipes

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / March 26 2024 4:11 pm

The Nissan Almera received a facelift in Thailand in May last year and it’s a pretty obvious one, giving the B-segment sedan some new features and a bolder face. For better or worse? Here’s the N18 minor change from the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show for you to decide.

We often think of B-segment sedans as ASEAN cars, but the Almera is also sold in the US as the Versa – in fact, the N18 made its debut in the States back in 2019 before Thailand, and the facelift also surfaced there first, in October 2022.

As mentioned, this facelift is a pretty heavy one as minor changes go, and the main change is at the front, where the Almera’s grille section is much larger and bolder. This new version of the Nissan’s V-Motion grille is wider than the original, and the mesh has been replaced by horizontal slats bookended by silver trim pieces.

There’s also a revised front apron with a wider lower intake and repositioned fog lamp sections, while the Nissan logo is the new one that was first shown in 2020. As for colours in Thailand, the pre-facelift’s trademark Monarch Orange has been deleted, and in its place is the Gray Sky Pearl you see here. There’s also a new key fob design.

Inside, higher trim levels V and VL get a nice blue trim on the dashboard and four door cards, the steering is now wrapped in a softer leather, and the rear view mirror is a frameless unit. New to the equipment list are cruise control, wireless phone charger, SOS emergency call system, high beam assist, lane departure warning and tire pressure monitoring.

NissanConnect Services is available on the Almera facelift. The phone app allows the user remote control of selected functions and communication with the vehicle. These functions include remote-operated door lock, engine start, horn, and lights, as well as a Car Finder function. Interestingly, there’s a new premium ‘Quole Modure’ synthetic leather upholstery that’s claimed to reflect heat, offering greater comfort.

No change under the hood, where the 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine makes 100 PS and 152 Nm of torque. The HRA0 (we know it as the HR10DET) sends power to the front wheels via an Xtronic continuously variable transmission.

Prices went up by 24,000 to 44,000 baht depending on variant – the Almera is now priced from 549,000 baht (RM71,238) for the base E to 699,000 baht (RM90,703) for the top VL.

The car you see here is fully loaded with optional accessories offered by Nissan Thailand, grouped into three packages called Iconic, Ignite and Ultimate. The latter is basically Iconic + Ignite. The bodykit is a bit too much for this writer, who also prefers the cleaner pre-facelift front – how about you?

GALLERY: Nissan Almera facelift at BIMS 2024

GALLERY: Nissan Almera facelift official images

GALLERY: Nissan Almera facelift accessories

