Chery Malaysia sold 4,564 units in Q1 2024 – Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 sales not far short of Proton X50, X90

Posted in Chery, Local News / By Mick Chan / April 5 2024 3:41 pm

Chery Malaysia has released its sales figures for the first quarter of this year, and in this time the brand has already surpassed its tally for 2023.

Chery has sold 4,564 vehicles in Q1 2024, exceeding its tally of 4,501 units last year, which is noteworthy as the brand started customer unit deliveries in September. There are presently more than 9,000 units of Chery vehicles on the road in Malaysia, according to the company.

Of the models in the brand’s current line-up in Malaysia, the Omoda 5 is the best-seller with 3,703 units sold in the first quarter of this year, which places it close behind the Proton X50 which sold 5,444 units in that time, including exports.

Meanwhile, 788 units of the Tiggo 8 Pro were sold in the same period, which is also reasonably close to its Proton counterpart, the X90, which sold 1,065 units including exports. That said, the Tiggo 8 went on sale in a single variant against the four variants of the X90, which was launched last May and which starts from nearly RM20k more than the RM109k Omoda.

More recently, the Chery line-up was joined by the Omoda E5 fully electric model, priced at RM147k and offered with an eight-year battery warranty. The Omoda E5 gets a 204 PS/340 Nm front-mounted motor, and a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from BYD that yields up to 430 km of range on the WLTP cycle.

The company also announced earlier this year that it plans to further expand its network. Chery Malaysia closed out 2023 with 32 outlets around the country with 550 people employed, with 18 3S/4S centres and 10 body and paint facilities in service as of January.

It aims to grow its network to 48 outlets and 16 body and paint centres this year. Product-wise, next in line from Chery will be the Tiggo 7 Pro which was previewed last month, and deliveries – and therefore launch – expected end-May.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.