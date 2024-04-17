2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line on display at Volkswagen Tour at 1 Utama New Wing until April 21

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / April 17 2024 11:00 am

Launched last month, the Volkswagen Touareg R-Line is making its first public appearance at the Volkswagen Tour showcase, returning to 1 Utama this week, from today until Sunday, April 21. The flagship SUV will be displayed alongside the Arteon R-Line 4Motion, Mk8 Golf GTI and Tiguan Allspace.

The showcase, located at the New Wing, Oval Concourse on the Lower Ground floor, will also provide free ice cream and Volkswagen merchandise to those who visit. There’s also a racing simulator competition with prizes to be given away.

Locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang, the CKD third-generation Touareg arrives in facelifted form, priced at RM472,272 with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty. Power comes from a 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 producing 340 PS and 450 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Highlights include IQ.Light matrix LED headlights, 20-inch “Braga” alloy wheels, a massive 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 13-speaker, 730-watt Dynaudio Consequence sound system, self-levelling air suspension and a full complement of IQ.Drive driver assistance systems. There’s even night vision, a first for a Volkswagen in Malaysia.

Can’t make it to the Volkswagen Tour this week? Not to worry – you can check the big SUV out in our full photo gallery below.

