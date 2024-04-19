2024 Mazda CX-80 debuts in Europe – new three-row SUV; 2.5L PHEV, 3.3L mild hybrid turbodiesel; AWD

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / April 19 2024 10:31 am

Here it is, the all-new Mazda CX-80. Built on the carmaker’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with a front-engine longitudinal layout and rear-wheel drive, the SUV is the fourth member of the Large Product group announced back in October 2021, joining the CX-60, CX-70 and CX-90.

Set to go on sale in Europe this fall, the CX-80 will be the brand’s first three-row SUV offered in the region, positioned above the CX-60 as the flagship model. North America will miss out on the CX-80 because the CX-70 and CX-90 are offered there, both of which are larger in size.

On that mention, let’s talk dimensions. The CX-80 measures 4,995 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,710 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3,120 mm. That makes it 250 mm longer, 24 mm higher and with a 250 mm longer wheelbase than the CX-60, which shares the same width.

For further context, the CX-70 and CX-90 have the same wheelbase of 3,119 mm and an overall length well over 5,000 mm. We should also mention Mazda’s other three-row SUVs which are the CX-8 and CX-9, both with the same 2,930 mm wheelbase, but the former is 4,900 mm long while the latter is 5,075 mm. The CX-80 is the replacement for the CX-8 and CX-9 which ended production (for selected markets) in 2023.

In terms of design, the CX-80 looks like a stretched version of the CX-60 with a more upright rear end that necessitates a noticeably different window line and thicker accompanying trim. The latest evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design approach seen on the CX-60 is applied here, with the CX-80 sporting a nearly identical face to its smaller stablemate.

Highlight cues include a large front grille with a prominent chrome surround that leads into squarish headlamps with integrated L-shaped daytime running lights. Further down, you’ll find (hopefully functional) air curtains with black trim and a wide lower intake.

As for the rear, the taillights adopt an L-shaped design to match that of the headlamps as well as what’s seen on the CX-60. One difference is the lack of garnish for the exhaust pipe, which is instead hidden behind the bumper for a “cleaner, more elegant appearance,” the company said in its release.

The CX-80 will be offered in nine colours, including Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Platinum Quartz, Arctic White, Rhodium White, Machine Grey, Soul Red Crystal, Artisan Red and Melting Copper. There will also be a selection of 20-inch wheel designs available depending on trim level, with options being Homura, Takumi and Exclusive-line.

Continuing the theme of familiarity, the CX-80’s dashboard design looks like a carbon copy of what we see in the CX-60. Key features include a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, an Active Driving Display HUD, two-zone climate control with vents for all three rows, a wireless charging pad, USB-C ports, ambient lighting, Mazda Connect (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa voice control) and MyMazda telematics.

Depending on the trim level and options chosen, the CX-80 can be equipped with rear door sunshades (a first for a Mazda in Europe), a powered panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Three-row seating (and the larger size) is what sets the CX-80 apart from the CX-60, and there are three configurations available for the second row. The first is a bench seat that results in a 2-3-2 layout to accommodate up to seven people. The other two make the CX-80 a six-seater with two captain chairs that can be had with a walk through or a middle console.

With a second-row bench seat, you get a sliding range of 120 mm and a seat recline angle of between 15 and 33 degrees. Mazda adds the second-row shoulder room is 1,476 mm (35 mm more than the CX-60), second-row headroom is 996 mm (12 mm more than CX-60) and the third row can accommodate occupants up to 1.7 metres in height.

As for cargo space, you get 258 litres (including underfloor storage) when the third-row seats are in their default position. With them folded down, there’s 687 litres of space available for use, and if you also folded down the second-row seats, you get 1,221 litres (1,971 litres to the ceiling). An optional hands-free powered tailgate is offered to make things more convenient.

Another bit of convenience is a driver personalisation system that uses a camera to identify the position of the driver and estimate their physique to automatically set what the system believes to be the optimum driving position. This system also automatically restores settings of other vehicle functions for up to six drivers as well as provide ingress/egress assistance.

All CX-80s will come standard with the i-Activsense suite of driver assistance functions, which include front and rear Smart Brake Support (SBS), Lane-keep Assist System (LAS), Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Driver Attention Alert (DAA).

Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) is available with the Driver Assistance package, while enhanced safety features making their debut in the CX-80 include Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) with new unresponsive driver support, Smart Brake Support (SBS) with new head-on collision mitigation, and Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) with new head-on traffic avoidance assist.

Europe will get the CX-80 with two i-Activ all-wheel drive powertrains, the first being a plug-in hybrid based on an inline-four petrol engine, while the second is a turbodiesel mild hybrid straight-six. The specifications for each are as follows:

2.5 e-Skyactiv PHEV

Engine: Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol

Engine output: 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm at 4,000 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

Electric motor output: 175 PS (173 hp or 129 kW) and 270 Nm

Total system output: 328 PS (323 hp or 241 kW) and 500 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 6.8 seconds

Top speed: 195 km/h

Battery: 17.8 kWh lithium-ion

Electric driving range: 60 km

WLTP fuel consumption: 1.6 l/100 km

3.3 e-Skyactiv D

Engine: e-Skyactiv D 3.3 litre turbodiesel straight-six with 48-volt M Hybrid Boost

Engine output: 254 PS (251 hp or 187 kW) at 3,750 rpm and 550 Nm from 1,500-2,400 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h time: 8.4 seconds

Top speed: 219 km/h

Battery: 0.33 kWh lithium-ion

WLTP fuel consumption: 5.7-5.8/100 km

Both powertrains come with the Mi-Drive system that offers drivers up to five modes, including Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV (PHEV only), along with Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), front double wishbones and a rear multi-link setup as well as a towing capacity of up to 2,500 kg.

With Mazda aiming to be more upmarket, the CX-80 is the company’s answer to comparable mid-size premium SUVs (with optional three-row seating) such as the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7. Would you pick the CX-80 over these established nameplates?

