MINI Aceman to debut at 2024 Beijing Auto Show – slots below Countryman; up to 400 km EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / April 19 2024 11:58 am

The MINI Aceman will make its world debut at the upcoming Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (also known as Auto China), which is set to take place next week. First previewed by the Concept Aceman nearly two years ago, the Aceman will sit between the MINI Cooper and Countryman in the brand’s line-up.

Some have regarded the Aceman as an indirect successor to the departing Clubman, and the model (codenamed J05) will be the second car to be produced by Spotlight Automotive, a joint venture formed by BMW and Great Wall Motor (GWM), after the all-electric MINI Cooper.

For now, the company is not giving much in the way of details, and the teaser photos show the Aceman wrapped in camouflage to hide the design. Of course, there’s not much mystery because the model popped up in China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) database last month.

Based on information from the MIIT, the Aceman will come in two variants, including a base option and a higher-spec S. The crossover measures between 4,076 to 4,094 mm long, 1,754 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,606 mm. By comparison, the current Countryman is 4,433 mm long, 1,843 mm wide and 1,656 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,692 mm.

Both variants will feature nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery packs supplied by GWM’s Svolt subsidiary, with the base Aceman offering up to 300 km of range courtesy of a 40-kWh unit. The entry-level Aceman will be equipped with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 290 Nm of torque.

As for the Aceman S, its electric motor has higher outputs of 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 329 Nm for a top speed of 170 km/h instead of the base variant’s 160 km/h. There’s also a larger 54.2-kWh battery pack for more range at 400 km.

In addition to the Aceman, MINI will also be showcasing the MINI Cooper in both E and SE trims as well as the Countryman John Cooper Works at Auto China.

GALLERY: MINI Aceman leak

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.