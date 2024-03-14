2024 MINI Aceman EV leaked in China – smaller than Countryman; two variants; up to 218 PS, 400 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / March 14 2024 9:47 am

The MINI Aceman has been shown by China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) ahead of its expected to make its first public debut at this year’s Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (also known as Auto China) in April.

First previewed as a concept back in July 2022, the Aceman slots in the below the Countryman and is being regarded as an indirect successor to the departing Clubman. The Aceman will be the second car to be produced by Spotlight Automotive, which is a joint venture formed by BMW and Great Wall Motor (GWM), after the all-electric MINI Cooper.

Codenamed J05, the Aceman will be offered in two variants, with the base option pictured here with a darker paint finish as well as a headlight design featuring a light bar in the middle of the housing. This variant is 4,076 mm long, 1,754 mm wide, 1,515 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,606 mm.

Meanwhile, the higher-spec Aceman S – in a brighter shade and badging to match – shares the same width, height and wheelbase, but has slightly more substantial overhangs for an overall length of 4,094 mm. These figures are less than the larger Countryman that is 4,433 mm long, 1,843 mm wide and 1,656 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,692 mm.

The MIIT website also reveal several colourways, including Nanuq White, Legend Grey, Blazing Blue, Smokey Green and Melting Silver III, along with contrasting roof hues. There will also be seven wheel designs with sizes ranging from 17 to 19 inches.

Both variants will feature nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery packs supplied by GWM’s Svolt subsidiary, with the base Aceman offering up to 300 km of range thanks to a 40-kWh unit. The entry-level option will be equipped with a single electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 290 Nm of torque.

As for the Aceman S, its electric motor has higher outputs of 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 329 Nm for a top speed of 170 km/h instead of the base variant’s 160 km/h. There’s also a larger 54.2-kWh battery pack that ups the range to 400 km.

GALLERY: MINI Concept Aceman

