2024 BMW i4 gets refreshed – new 401 hp xDrive40

Posted in BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / April 25 2024 12:52 pm

BMW has given the BMW i4 some updates for the 2024 model year. Not quite substantial enough to be considered an “LCI” facelift, but there are some differences nonetheless.

It gets new headlamps, a new design for the kidney grille, the option for BMW Laser Light rear lights, and some updates to the interior. There are also two new colours – Cape York Green Metallic and Fire Red Metallic. The top of the range M50 model also now gets M-specific wing mirror caps.

Previously if you wanted all wheel drive with the i4 you had to go all the way to the top of the range M50 model. Now, you can opt for the new xDrive40 variant, which offers 401 hp and can go from 0-100km.h in 5.1 seconds.

Will this new motor config come to Malaysia? Previously we had the eDrive40 which was less powerful, then a cheaper eDrive45 was introduced.

