Beijing 2024: Mazda Arata concept shown – EV and PHEV variants; production version for China in 2025

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / April 25 2024 2:00 pm

The Mazda Arata concept has been shown at the 2023 Beijing Auto Show, along with the China-only EZ-6 that is to succeed the current Mazda 6. The Arata concept takes on the form of a crossover, with styling that could reach the successor of the current CX-5.

The Arata concept appears to be earlier in its gestation process, and it employs the carmaker’s latest interpretation of its Kodo design language, through the design themes of being “soulful, futuristic and modern”, according to Mazda’s official material.

As part of Mazda’s EV push, the Japanese manufacturer plans to offer a production version of the Arata next year in China, Japan Times has reported Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro as saying. This productionised Arata is also planned to be offered with two powertrain variants; a full BEV, as well as a plug-in hybrid.

For reference, the EZ-6 with the fully electric powertrain is comprised of a rear-mounted drive motor that outputs either 218 PS or 258 PS, depending on variant; peak torque in both cases is 320 Nm. The battery pack in the EZ-6 ranges from 58.9 to 66.8 kWh, offering range of between 530 km and 610 km on the CLTC testing standard.

A version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the EZ-6 is also likely to feature in the productionised Arata, which, in the EZ-6 is a 1.5 litre inline-four petrol engine with a battery of either 19 kWh or 28.4 kWh, and electric motors rated at either 218 PS or 238 PS, with 320 Nm of torque.

In the EZ-6, these will offer EV-only ranges of 135 km to 200 km, and hybrid mode ranges of between 1,140 km and 1,200 km, depending on battery size. The production version of the Arata concept is expected to feature similar range figures, according to Japan Times.

While the productionised Arata is set for the Chinese market, would you fancy an all-electric successor to the CX-5 that looks similar to this? Let us know in the comments.

Mazda Arata concept, official images

