Beijing 2024: Mazda EZ-6 debuts as EV replacement for Mazda 6 in China – also offered as a PHEV

This is the Mazda EZ-6, a new sedan to come out of the Japanese carmaker’s joint venture with Changan and will be sold as a replacement for the Mazda 6 in China – there’s no confirmation so far if it will make its way to other markets, including right-hand drive ones.
The EZ-6 shares its underpinnings with the Deepal SL03 (another EV from Changan’s sub-brand) but has a unique front and rear design to give it a more distinctive look. Highlights include a large, illuminated and slightly protruding grille that is flanked by slim LED daytime running light signature reminiscent of Mazda’s recent models – the main headlamps sit slightly further down.
There are also vertical slats along the side of the bumper, which gets trapezoidal-shaped intake in the lower apron. Around back, we find round taillights and a full-width light bar which aren’t cues found on the SL03, but the same concaved rear bumper is retained.
In terms of dimensions, the EZ-6 is 4,921 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,485 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2900 mm wheelbase. That makes it 56 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 35 mm taller than current Mazda 6 sedan, while also having a 70 mm longer wheelbase.
Inside, the EZ-6 gets its own dashboard design that is highly minimalistic, with almost all vehicle controls integrated into a large 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen set above the centre air vents. The centre console is equally simplistic by having just cupholders and a small storage cubby, while the steering wheel and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster appear to be carrived over from the SL03.
Full specifications aren’t out yet, but the EZ-6 is confirmed to follow the SL03 by being offered with two powertrains. Referring to the SL03, the first is a fully electric setup with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at either 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) or 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) – both with a peak torque of 320 Nm. Battery options include a 58.9- or 66.8 kWh pack that offer between 530 km to 610 km of range based on the CLTC standard.
There’s also a plug-in hybrid version that features a 1.5 litre inline-four petrol engine, either a 19- or 28.4-kWh battery, and electric motors rated at either 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) or 238 PS (235 hp or 175 kW) – peak torque remains at 320 Nm. The smaller battery pack offers 135 km of electric-only range and up to 1,140 km in hybrid mode, while the large battery offers 200 km in EV-only mode, or 1,200 km in hybrid mode.
Officially, Mazda says the pure EV model will have a cruising range of approximately 600 km (presumably following the CLTC standard), while the PHEV model is expected to have a range of over 1,000 km.
The EZ-6 is the brand’s third EV after the MX-30 and CX-30 EV, the latter being another product to come out of the Mazda-Changan partnership. What do you think of the EZ-6? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
GALLERY: Mazda EZ-6 official photos
Comments
Somehow doesn’t really have that Mazda design vibe
That is one good looking car.. wow
Looks like china’s brand mazda knockoff
Love it. We need this in Australia please. Been waiting years for a new model, but I Only want a NON plug in hybrid fuel version please.
Just another Chinese EV to me. By looking at a few things like no rotor media control, no physical buttons for climate control. Not human centric design. Not a Mazda (I know it is not), not even close.