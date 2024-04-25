Beijing 2024: Mazda EZ-6 debuts as EV replacement for Mazda 6 in China – also offered as a PHEV

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / April 25 2024 12:16 pm

This is the Mazda EZ-6, a new sedan to come out of the Japanese carmaker’s joint venture with Changan and will be sold as a replacement for the Mazda 6 in China – there’s no confirmation so far if it will make its way to other markets, including right-hand drive ones.

The EZ-6 shares its underpinnings with the Deepal SL03 (another EV from Changan’s sub-brand) but has a unique front and rear design to give it a more distinctive look. Highlights include a large, illuminated and slightly protruding grille that is flanked by slim LED daytime running light signature reminiscent of Mazda’s recent models – the main headlamps sit slightly further down.

There are also vertical slats along the side of the bumper, which gets trapezoidal-shaped intake in the lower apron. Around back, we find round taillights and a full-width light bar which aren’t cues found on the SL03, but the same concaved rear bumper is retained.

In terms of dimensions, the EZ-6 is 4,921 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,485 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2900 mm wheelbase. That makes it 56 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 35 mm taller than current Mazda 6 sedan, while also having a 70 mm longer wheelbase.

Inside, the EZ-6 gets its own dashboard design that is highly minimalistic, with almost all vehicle controls integrated into a large 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen set above the centre air vents. The centre console is equally simplistic by having just cupholders and a small storage cubby, while the steering wheel and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster appear to be carrived over from the SL03.

Full specifications aren’t out yet, but the EZ-6 is confirmed to follow the SL03 by being offered with two powertrains. Referring to the SL03, the first is a fully electric setup with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at either 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) or 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) – both with a peak torque of 320 Nm. Battery options include a 58.9- or 66.8 kWh pack that offer between 530 km to 610 km of range based on the CLTC standard.

There’s also a plug-in hybrid version that features a 1.5 litre inline-four petrol engine, either a 19- or 28.4-kWh battery, and electric motors rated at either 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) or 238 PS (235 hp or 175 kW) – peak torque remains at 320 Nm. The smaller battery pack offers 135 km of electric-only range and up to 1,140 km in hybrid mode, while the large battery offers 200 km in EV-only mode, or 1,200 km in hybrid mode.

Officially, Mazda says the pure EV model will have a cruising range of approximately 600 km (presumably following the CLTC standard), while the PHEV model is expected to have a range of over 1,000 km.

The EZ-6 is the brand’s third EV after the MX-30 and CX-30 EV, the latter being another product to come out of the Mazda-Changan partnership. What do you think of the EZ-6? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: Mazda EZ-6 official photos

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.