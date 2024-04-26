Beijing 2024: Jaecoo J8 PHEV shown – six-seater version with 605 hp/915 Nm; 175 km EV range NEDC

Posted in Cars, International News, Jaecoo / By Mick Chan / April 26 2024 5:19 pm

The Jaecoo J8 plug-in hybrid SUV has been shown at Auto China 2024 in Beijing which opened this week, following the PHEV model’s preview in Thailand last month.

This has been previewed in Malaysia in ICE form at the beginning of this year, and the PHEV touts substantial output numbers from its electrified powertrain. The 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol unit is the same as that in the pure ICE version, albeit with two electric motors for a combined output of 605 hp and 915 Nm of torque; good for propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

In terms of range, the Jaecoo J8 PHEV is claimed to be able to travel 175 km purely on battery power based on the NEDC testing standard, and boasts of a combined range of 1,321 km.

Measuring 4,820 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,699 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,820 mm, the Jaecoo J8 PHEV is 80 mm shorter than the Mazda CX-8 but 90 mm wider. The J8 in ICE form was initially shown in Malaysia as a five-seater, though this one at Auto China 2024 is a three-row six-seater, with two captain seats in the second row.

Some notable features on the J8 PHEV include 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, dual 12.3-inch displays (digital instrument cluster and infotainment), dual-zone climate system with rear vents and controls, secondary front passenger seat controls for the rear passenger, and a head-up display. These were also found on the LHD unit previewed in Malaysia in January.

The ICE version of the Jaecoo J8 is expected to come to Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year, with a price tag in the region of RM200k.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.