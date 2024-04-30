Omoda 3 planned for 2026 with aggressive styling

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By /

Omoda 3 planned for 2026 with aggressive styling

To say that Chery moves at a breakneck pace would be a complete understatement. Having just launched the Omoda 5 last year and the electric E5 this year, the crossover sub-brand – yes, it’s technically separated from the main Chery brand – unveiled the larger Omoda 7 this week. Now we know there’s going to be an Omoda 3 soon too!

Expect it to have “mega” styling, said Shawn Xu, Omoda & Jaecoo global CEO in a press session in Wuhu, China. The image (above) used at the dealer conference is clearly of an early design sketch/concept, but it’s certainly a wild looking crossover worthy of that description. We’ll have to wait and see to find out how much of it will filter through to the production version.

Omoda 3 planned for 2026 with aggressive styling

As for when that would be, we should be looking at 2026 at the very earliest, as the Omoda 3 is not listed on the 2024/2025 launch table (above) presented to dealers here. What is listed however, is the Omoda 7 PHEV as well as the Omoda E5 facelift, both scheduled for 2025.

Also unknown is how the Omoda 3 will actually fit into Chery Malaysia’s range. With the Omoda 5 priced to take on the Proton X50 and the upcoming Tiggo 4 slated to rival the Perodua Ativa and Honda WR-V, your guess is as good as ours as to where the new O3 will be positioned.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Chery Omoda 5 2024
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2024
Chery Omoda E5 2024

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Hafriz Shah

Preferring to drive cars rather than desks, Hafriz Shah ditched his suit and tie to join the ranks of Malaysia’s motoring hacks. A car’s technical brilliance is completely lost on him, appreciating character-making quirks more. When not writing this ego trip of a bio, he’s usually off driving about aimlessly, preferably in a car with the right combination of three foot pedals and six gears.

 

Comments

  • TinKosong on Apr 30, 2024 at 1:50 pm

    Very futuristic but failed in quality.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Lala Land on Apr 30, 2024 at 2:29 pm

      The biggest mistake a car brand can do is to sell unreliable cars. To win customers back after a series of poor quality cars will end up like Peugeot, Citreon, Renault, Fiat and Alfa… not many are willing to take the risk with these brands in Malaysia.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
      Reply
    • ioma on Apr 30, 2024 at 2:48 pm

      Now hiring youtubers/KOL to praise them for taking fast action.

      When you failed in quality, divert people’s attention to your perceived effort.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • mE on Apr 30, 2024 at 2:40 pm

    China almost everyday got new car launching (can check youtube), after purchased A model after 2~3 year new B model , use 3 years no spare part …

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • newme on Apr 30, 2024 at 2:53 pm

      Just like phone, they got redmi 9, redmi 9A, redmi 9C, all launched within the same year.
      This is why most people don’t take their launching seriously.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • kckfen on Apr 30, 2024 at 2:53 pm

    Let see if the blasting of Chery rear suspension fall off and Brake issue continue on every related Cherry article

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 