Omoda 3 planned for 2026 with aggressive styling

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Hafriz Shah / April 30 2024 1:46 pm

To say that Chery moves at a breakneck pace would be a complete understatement. Having just launched the Omoda 5 last year and the electric E5 this year, the crossover sub-brand – yes, it’s technically separated from the main Chery brand – unveiled the larger Omoda 7 this week. Now we know there’s going to be an Omoda 3 soon too!

Expect it to have “mega” styling, said Shawn Xu, Omoda & Jaecoo global CEO in a press session in Wuhu, China. The image (above) used at the dealer conference is clearly of an early design sketch/concept, but it’s certainly a wild looking crossover worthy of that description. We’ll have to wait and see to find out how much of it will filter through to the production version.

As for when that would be, we should be looking at 2026 at the very earliest, as the Omoda 3 is not listed on the 2024/2025 launch table (above) presented to dealers here. What is listed however, is the Omoda 7 PHEV as well as the Omoda E5 facelift, both scheduled for 2025.

Also unknown is how the Omoda 3 will actually fit into Chery Malaysia’s range. With the Omoda 5 priced to take on the Proton X50 and the upcoming Tiggo 4 slated to rival the Perodua Ativa and Honda WR-V, your guess is as good as ours as to where the new O3 will be positioned.

