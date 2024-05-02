Lambretta scooters return to Malaysia 2-wheel market

Posted in Bikes, Lambretta, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 2 2024 8:44 am

Returning to the Malaysia scooter market is that other legendary Italian scooter brand, Lambretta. After being absent from Malaysian roads since the sixties, Lambretta Malaysia returns with an ambitious plans of five official stores located in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang and Kuching after rumours of a distribution deal in 2018 proved unfounded.

As long-time rival to Vespa, Lambretta has long been known for sporty scooters with an emphasis on performance before the brand folded in 1971. This was borne out in the sixties with the Lambretta SX, while the Bertone designed GP and DL 200 series two-stroke scooters were much favoured by scooter racers of that era.

Lambretta G350

Founded in 1947 in Milan, Italy by Ferdinando Innocenti (son Luigi was in charge of the production of the Innocenti Mini and Austin 1100 cars made under licence from British Motor Corporation, or BMC), the Lambretta name is derived from Lambrate, a suburb of Milan taking named after the river Lambro while Lambretta is a mythical water-sprite.

From the catalogue, the current line-up consists of three models, the Lambretta G350, X250 and V200 although from information received only the G350 and X250 will initially be offered for sale in Malaysia. The G350 comes with the largest engine in the range, a 330 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke mill fed by EFI, producing 27 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

Lambretta X250

Meanwhile the X250 gets a 275 cc power plant claimed to be putting out 25 hp and 27 Nm of torque. As is typical of scooters in this class, power gets to the ground via a CVT transmission and belt final drive.

Both the G350 and X300 come with LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes with ABS, USB charging as well as an LCD instrument panel, the G350 getting a TFT-LCD unit. For the V200, a 168 cc single-cylinder engine provides motive power while all Lambretta scooters are made with a steel semi-monocoque chassis.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.