Kineta, ChargEV sign MoU to further develop Malaysia EV charging network, bid for large ASEAN tenders

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / May 24 2024 4:04 pm

Electric vehicle charging solutions provider Kineta has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ChargEV to further enhance and expand the electric charging network in Malaysia. The wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby Berhad said the strategic partnership is in line with its goal of providing “the most comprehensive EV charging solutions and EV charging network” to customers and business partners.

In addition, the deal will enable the two entities to jointly bid for selected large tenders in Malaysia and the region. Kineta says it has one of the largest Energy Commission (ST)-certified teams, with 40 electrical engineers ensuring safety and regulatory compliance of all installations, as well as fully-fledged in-house customer service, after-sales, technical support and warranty teams.

Meanwhile, ChargEV is a leading charging network provider in Malaysia and Singapore, and it also helps businesses electrify their sites and onboard them to its network.

“With our combined forces, we can certainly accelerate the government’s aspirations to have 10,000 chargers within the next few years,” said Kineta managing director Sunny Lee. “We believe this partnership represents a major milestone in our EV industry, merging ChargEV’s extensive charging infrastructure network between Malaysia and Singapore and KINETA’s total EV charging solutions to ease the transition to electric vehicles for all drivers.”

ChargEV managing director Seng Teong Chua added: “Battery Electric Vehicles only made up 1.45% of new car sales in 2023, but as demand for fully electric vehicles grows, so will the demand for easily accessible, reliable, and seamless charging infrastructure. With KINETA’s solid track record in delivering high-quality installation, customer-centricity, and an innovative approach to product development, we believe this is just the start of an electrifying partnership.”

The two companies say they are committed to supporting the country’s aspirations of having a 15% EV market share by 2030, aligning with the government’s Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint and the National Transition Roadmap. Kineta recently debuted a new one-stop Kineta Charge app, so perhaps the partnership means the ChargEV network will now be integrated into this app.

