Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept

Posted in Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept

Yesterday’s launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUVs and sedans also saw Mercedes-Benz Malaysia introducing Star Elegance, a new lifestyle retail concept offering a host of experiential services, all aimed at elevating the customer experience in the brand’s showrooms.

Making its debut with a luxury nail spa at Hap Seng Star’s Bukit Tinggi facility, the range of wellness services available under Star Elegance will be expanded over several phases, with new brands and collaborators offering a repertoire of luxury retail services set to be enlisted in the near future.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is pioneering an industry-first by integrating a wellness-centric approach into our retail environment. The Star Elegance concept seamlessly blends innovative retail experiences with meticulously curated lifestyle elements, creating a holistic and unprecedented luxury experience for our customers,” said Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia CEO and president Amanda Zhang.

The company added that the introduction of Star Elegance is strategically aligned to insights gleaned from focus groups involving nearly 400 MBM customers, where 94% of the customers said they find the idea of a lifestyle retail concept interesting, and 91% said they would patronise a lifestyle shop while their vehicle was being serviced.

“Star Elegance epitomises our commitment to delivering the pinnacle of customer experience and setting new standards in luxury automotive solutions. This initiative underscores our unwavering dedication to meeting the diverse and sophisticated needs of our esteemed customers, solidifying Mercedes-Benz as the premier choice in the luxury automotive segment,” said Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia’s VP of customer services, Edmin Naidoo.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept
Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ E200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ E250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 