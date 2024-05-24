Mercedes-Benz Malaysia sets out to elevate customer experience with Star Elegance lifestyle retail concept

Posted in Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / May 24 2024 2:44 pm

Yesterday’s launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUVs and sedans also saw Mercedes-Benz Malaysia introducing Star Elegance, a new lifestyle retail concept offering a host of experiential services, all aimed at elevating the customer experience in the brand’s showrooms.

Making its debut with a luxury nail spa at Hap Seng Star’s Bukit Tinggi facility, the range of wellness services available under Star Elegance will be expanded over several phases, with new brands and collaborators offering a repertoire of luxury retail services set to be enlisted in the near future.

“Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is pioneering an industry-first by integrating a wellness-centric approach into our retail environment. The Star Elegance concept seamlessly blends innovative retail experiences with meticulously curated lifestyle elements, creating a holistic and unprecedented luxury experience for our customers,” said Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia CEO and president Amanda Zhang.

The company added that the introduction of Star Elegance is strategically aligned to insights gleaned from focus groups involving nearly 400 MBM customers, where 94% of the customers said they find the idea of a lifestyle retail concept interesting, and 91% said they would patronise a lifestyle shop while their vehicle was being serviced.

“Star Elegance epitomises our commitment to delivering the pinnacle of customer experience and setting new standards in luxury automotive solutions. This initiative underscores our unwavering dedication to meeting the diverse and sophisticated needs of our esteemed customers, solidifying Mercedes-Benz as the premier choice in the luxury automotive segment,” said Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia’s VP of customer services, Edmin Naidoo.

